Mohd Bakke appointed new TM chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Tan Sri Mohd Bakke Salleh has been appointed as chairman of Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM), effective May 11, 2020, succeeding Rosli Man.

TM said Mohd Bakke, a highly respected corporate figure with extensive experience, is known for upholding governance and integrity.

“We look forward to his guidance, counsel and leadership as the company continues on its transformation journey and next phase of growth.

“This is in keeping to our institution being the key enabler of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspiration by delivering on our promise towards Making Life and Business Easier for a Better Malaysia,” it said in a statement today.

TM also took note of Rosli’s decision to relinquish his position as TM chairman.

Rosli Man was appointed as chairman of TM Board in December 2018.

“During his chairmanship, Rosli is instrumental in positioning TM to be the National Telecommunication Infrastructure Provider or InfraCo towards, preparing the Group at the forefront of the nation’s 5G infrastructure roll-out,” it added. — Bernama