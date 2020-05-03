Miti: Malaysian companies seeking PCO endorsement must comply with CMCO procedures

KUALA LUMPUR, May 3 — Malaysian companies seeking Preferential Certificate of Origin (PCO) endorsement services from the International Trade and Industry Ministry (Miti) must comply with the latest procedures that will take effect during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) period starting Monday.

In giving the update today, the ministry said the implementation of the procedures is key to ensure all import and export activities with the free trade agreement partner countries and the Generalised System of Preferences donor countries can be continued.

“In compliance with the CMCO, the PCO endorsement services will be done through the back-office at Menara Miti and its regional offices,” Miti said in a statement.

Consultations and enquiries on cost analysis (CA), PCO and Non-Preferential Certificate of Origin (NPCO) can be made via DagangNet Careline Service by emailing to [email protected] or calling 1-300-133-133.

Companies can also email to Miti officers at [email protected] regarding CA and PCO, while emails on NPCO should be directed to [email protected].

Any technical matters specific to the Asean Trade in Goods Agreement (ATIGA) e-Form D can be done via email at [email protected] and [email protected] or by calling 1-300-133-133. — Bernama