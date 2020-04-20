UEM Edgenta, Kaodim collaborates on vendor procurement platform

KUALA LUMPUR, April 20 — UEM Edgenta Bhd will collaborate with Kaodim Sdn Bhd to provide an enterprise platform solution for UEM Edgenta’s vendor procurement and delivery of services.

In a statement, UEM Edgenta said the platform is the first-of-its-kind in the asset management and infrastructure solutions space and marking Kaodim’s entry into the Business-To-Business (B2B) space.

It said this solution would allow the company to elevate its vendor management via technology, which promotes better transparency and openness, as well as reduces process time.

“It is made possible by features of the enterprise platform such as an on-demand vendor management and rating system which evaluates vendors on attributes such as quality, pricing and safety, as well as real-time visualisation and analytics.

“In turn, all these would enable UEM Edgenta to enhance its service delivery to its clients,” it said.

UEM Edgenta outgoing managing director/chief executive officer, Datuk Azmir Merican said this partnership is also in line with the company’s vision to be a technology company, where it partners with leading solution providers such as Kaodim to enhance its services, and in this case, to disrupt its own business model.

He said the enterprise platform forms an integral component of the company’s vendor/contractor strategy, as it enables agility and scalability for it to roll-out services to more clients rapidly.

“The enterprise platform will be supported by quality assurance on services performed by vendors procured off the enterprise platform, as well as continued solutioning for clients by UEM Edgenta’s personnel,” he added.

UEM Edgenta, through its businesses currently manages more than 300 hospitals and healthcare facilities across Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan and India, as well as more than 300 commercial and industrial buildings in Malaysia.

During this period of Covid-19 pandemic in the country, UEM Edgenta’s employees are involved in delivering essential services daily, primarily its healthcare support service frontliners, together with highway maintenance operations and facility management teams. — Bernama