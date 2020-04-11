Berjaya waives rental for retail tenants until April 14

KUALA LUMPUR, April 11 — Berjaya Land Bhd (BLand) will be waiving rental for its retail tenants at the group’s complexes from March 18 to April 14, 2020.

In a statement, it said this is due to the movement control order (MCO) implemented by the government in the first and second phases to curb the spread of the Covid-19 virus.

Berjaya said as a group with diverse business interests in Malaysia and in several countries around the world, it is not spared the negative impact of Covid-19.

Chief executive officer Syed Ali Shahul Hameed said the group empathises with and understands the hardship currently faced by the retail tenants at its complexes.

“Being forced to close or to be open for limited hours during the MCO will have a considerable impact on the cash flow and revenue of these retail businesses.

“We hope that the waiver of rental and service charges for the four-week duration will alleviate our tenants’ financial worries and help them to sustain their businesses through this unprecedented and very challenging time,” he said.

BLand’s Property Investment Division manages four commercial properties comprising Plaza Berjaya, Kuala Lumpur; Wisma Cosway, Kuala Lumpur; Kota Raya Complex, Kuala Lumpur and Berjaya Megamall, Kuantan. — Bernama