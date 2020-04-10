US consumer prices decline in March

People shop at Macy’s Department store in New York City, US, March 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, April 10 — US consumer prices fell in March and further decreases are likely as the novel coronavirus outbreak suppresses demand for some goods and services, offsetting price increases related to shortages resulting from disruptions to the supply chain.

The Labor Department said today its consumer price index dropped 0.4 per cent last month after edging up 0.1 per cent in February. In the 12 months through March, the CPI rose 1.5 per cent. That followed a 2.3 per cent increase in February. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI dropping 0.3 per cent in March and climbing 1.6 per cent year-on-year. — Reuters