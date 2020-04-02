Pos Laju and Shopee launch ‘stay home essential’ campaign

Pos Malaysia said the campaign aims to encourage customers to stay at home and purchase their essential goods online to ensure the wellbeing of Malaysians during this trying period. ― Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, April 2 — Pos Laju, the courier arm of Pos Malaysia Bhd and e-commerce platform, Shopee, have launched the “Stay Home Essential” campaign for the convenience of consumers who wanted to purchase their essential goods during the movement control order (MCO) period.

Pos Malaysia said the campaign aims to encourage customers to stay at home and purchase their essential goods online to ensure the wellbeing of Malaysians during this trying period.

“Customers may now purchase their essential goods online through Shopee and have their goods delivered to their doorstep by Pos Laju. The campaign which will run from April 3-25, 2020 features over 20,000 products consisting of groceries, baby & kids’ items, beverages and household essentials.

“Pos Laju is offering customers “Essential Vouchers” daily worth RM5 and RM10 which is applicable with a minimum spend from as low as RM15* for items featured under the “Stay Home Essentials” campaign,” it said in a statement today.

The company said customers need to select Pos Laju as their preferred delivery partner when purchasing their essential goods to redeem their Pos Laju voucher upon check out.

Pos Malaysia’s group chief executive officer Syed Md Najib said the collaboration with Shopee during the MCO period was not just to offer customers the convenience of purchasing their essential goods online but also have them delivered by Pos Malaysia.

“This would help Malaysians stay safe, help to prevent the spread of the virus and the hassle of having to drive out to the stores and face long queues, further encouraging the public to stay at home during the MCO,” he said.

Customers are also advised to use their home addresses for all deliveries during this time, as deliveries cannot be made to non-essential business addresses that are closed during this period, he said.

“As a member of the nation’s essential services provider, we are committed to support the MCO announced by the government and do our best in serving the rakyat during this challenging time,” he added. — Bernama