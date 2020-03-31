Tech company brings China Covid-19 thermal-imaging system to Malaysia

In a press release today, the firm said that the system from China’s SenseTime can identify individuals with elevated body temperatures, even among those wearing face masks. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — Malaysian tech company G3 Global Berhad has brought in thermal imaging solutions as another weapon in the war against the Covid-19 pandemic originating in Wuhan, China.

In a press release today, the firm said that the system from China’s SenseTime can identify individuals with elevated body temperatures, even among those wearing face masks.

This basically means that the system’s operators are provided with a full range of epidemic prevention information such as body temperature, mask-wearing status, and identity recognition while lowering the risk of physical contact.

“All these benefits combined make SenseTime’s technology the ideal solution for institutions, government and private offices, buildings, malls, hotels, airports and transportation hubs, schools and public vicinities.

“Already, SenseTime’s Nebula-ITMDT and Thunder-E Thermal Imaging Solutions have been used in multiple locations throughout China — including the Beijing International Airport — and around the world with great efficiency and effectiveness.

“We recently installed the Thunder-E system in Istana Negara and Dubai International Airport and have also received requests by Malaysia Airports Holdings Berhad (MAHB),” said its chief executive officer Raja Muhammad Badiuzzaman Raja Chulan.