Bank Negara cuts SRR to two per cent

The Bank Negara Malaysia logo is seen in Kuala Lumpur November 9, 2019. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) will reduce the statutory reserve requirement (SRR) to 2.0 per cent from 3.0 per cent, effective March 20, 2020.

Additionally, the central bank said each principal dealer will be able to recognise Malaysian Government Securities (MGS) and Malaysian Government Investment Issues (MGII) of up to RM1 billion as part of the SRR compliance.

“This flexibility for principal dealers is available until March 31, 2021. These combined measures will release approximately RM30 billion worth of liquidity into the banking system,” it said in a statement today.

The SRR is an instrument to manage liquidity and is not a signal on the stance of monetary policy.

Meanwhile, the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) is the sole indicator used to signal the stance of monetary policy, and is announced through the monetary policy statement released after the Monetary Policy Committee meeting. — Bernama