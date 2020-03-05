Bursa Malaysia almost flat at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, gainers continued to lead losers by 447 to 337, with 346 counters unchanged, 1,996 untraded and 17 others suspended. — Malay Mail pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Trading on Bursa Malaysia was range-bound and almost flat at mid-afternoon, with the barometer index marginally higher on mild buying of heavyweight stocks.

Market participants were also seen taking advantage of the market’s rise to lock in a portion of their profits.

At 3.00pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was 0.31 of a point better at 1,490.26 from Wednesday’s close of 1,489.95.

At the opening bell, the benchmark index opened 2.41 points higher at 1,492.36.

Turnover amounted to 1.85 billion shares worth RM1.09 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank gained two sen to RM8.49, Tenaga added eight sen to RM12.66, Public Bank slid two sen to RM17.88 and IHH eased one sen to RM5.59.

CIMB was flat at RM4.54.

Of the actives, XOX and Vortex eased half-a-sen each to three sen and 7.5 sen respectively, Xidelang slid two sen to 14.5 sen, Tiger Synergy edged up half-a-sen to 3.5 while Priceworth was flat at 1.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index advanced 16.33 points to 10,520.86, the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 30.43 points to 11,181.43, and the FBM 70 improved 68.03 points to 12,883.69.

The FBMT 100 Index was 14.32 points higher at 10,343.30 and the FBM Ace gained 55.97 points to 5,301.19.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched up 1.26 points to 136.53, the Plantation Index increased 28.77 points to 6,781.05 but the Financial Services Index slipped 15.61 points to 14,434.93. — Bernama