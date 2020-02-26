KPJ Healthcare Q4 net profit jumps to RM84m

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — KPJ Healthcare Bhd’s net profit for the fourth quarter (Q4) of its financial year ended Dec 31, 2019 (FY19) jumped to RM84.0 million from RM53.32 million in Q4 FY18, supported by higher revenue mainly contributed by hospitals operations in Malaysia.

Revenue in Q4 FY19 improved to RM944.0 million from RM876.55 million previously, it said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

The healthcare group also declared a single tier interim dividend of 0.5 sen per share for FY19, with its ex-date on March 30, 2020 and payable on April 20, 2020.

For FY19, KPJ’s net profit rose to RM211.37 million from RM179.44 million in FY18, while revenue was higher at RM3.60 billion from RM3.37 billion previously.

In a separate statement, KPJ president and managing director Datuk Amiruddin Abdul Satar said the year-on-year organic growth acceleration was supported by strong momentum in the group’s Malaysian hospital operations, resulting in the stellar financial performance.

“KPJ Perdana in Kota Baru, Kelantan and KPJ Pasir Gudang in Johor both achieved more than RM100 million revenue for the first time.

“KPJ was also able to meet its goal of opening three new hospitals in 2019, namely KPJ Bandar Datuk Onn, KPJ Batu Pahat and KPJ Miri,” he said.

Moving forward, KPJ said in 2020, the group would also strategically relocate several hospitals from their original premises upon reaching maximum capacity to new hospital buildings with larger capacity, namely KPJ Kuching Specialist Hospital and KPJ Kluang Specialist Hospital.

“Apart from the group’s strong Malaysian operations, its Indonesian hospital, Rumah Sakit Medika Bumi Serpong Damai, in Jakarta was able to expand its business, primarily through aggressive marketing offering innovative packages as well as the addition of more inpatient beds,” it said.

It added that the group was also exploring possible expansion into new markets like Vietnam, China and the Middle East, as part of its big push on medical tourism into Malaysia. — Bernama