Proton supports call to develop NxGV

Proton chairman Syed Faisal Albar (third right) and Proton chief executive Dr Li Chunrong (right) posing during the launch of the official Proton X70 2020 edition of Proton X70 at the Proton Center of Service Excellence, Subang Jaya, February 12, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 21 — Carmaker Proton has welcomed the government’s decision to transform Malaysia into a hub for the development and production of Next Generation Vehicles (NxGV) and critical components, saying the move towards electric and hybrid powertrains can lead to new opportunities for the country.

Perusahaan Otomobil Nasional Sdn Bhd chief executive officer Dr Li Chunrong said the new strategy presents opportunities to stakeholders in the automotive industry to introduce new technologies to the country while also elevating the skills and capabilities of the local vendor community.

“With the company’s ownership structure, Proton is able to leverage on its shareholder strengths – giving it access to local ecosystems via DRB-Hicom and access to new technologies via Geely Auto Group, to seize opportunities presented by NAP 2020,” he said in a statement.

Li said the unveiling of NAP 2020 shows Malaysia is moving towards the adoption of new technology vehicles featuring electric and hybrid powertrains as well as autonomous and connectivity technologies.

“Proton’s two shareholders grant us access to Malaysia’s automotive industry ecosystem as well as the technologies needed for NxGV models, one of the main thrusts of the policy.

“There are still many steps to take and Proton is confident with the correct policies in place, we will be able to contribute towards Malaysia achieving the goals set out in NAP 2020,” said Li.

He however said at this early stage Proton will continue with its schedule of investing in new products and technologies, as well as plant and manufacturing facilities.

The company will also continue to work with local vendors and promote investments in new technologies, especially through strategic collaborations to infuse technical capabilities and expand commercial viability.

As for its sales network, he said Proton seeks to enhance the ownership experience of its customers, through the expansion of integrated services in 3S/4S outlets throughout the nation.

NAP 2020 was launched today by Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad at the Ministry of International Trade and Industry (MITI).

Efforts to develop the domestic automotive industry have been led by MITI, the custodian of the NAP, which was first introduced in 2006 to help regulate the local automotive industry. — Bernama