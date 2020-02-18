Bursa Malaysia in the red at mid-afternoon on cautious trading

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.54 points to 1,535.58 from yesterday's close of 1,537.12, after opening 0.61 point weaker at 1,536.51 this morning. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 ― Bursa Malaysia remained in the red at mid-afternoon on a cautious trading mode, tracking the trend on the regional market.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 1.54 points to 1,535.58 from yesterday's close of 1,537.12, after opening 0.61 point weaker at 1,536.51 this morning.

On the broader market, losers outpaced gainers 603 to 194, with 340 counters unchanged, 836 untraded and 22 others suspended.

Turnover amounted to 1.98 billion shares worth RM1.21 billion.

On the regional front, Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index fell 1.33 per cent to 27,588.04, Singapore Straits Times lost 0.39 per cent to 3,200.45 and South Korea's KOSPI Composite Index was 1.48 per cent weaker at 2,208.88.

Among the heavyweights on Bursa Malaysia, Maybank was flat at RM8.49, Tenaga added six sen to RM12.56, Public Bank gained eight sen to RM17.70 and Petronas Chemicals was five sen lower at RM6.50.

Of the actives, Icon Offshore lost 5.5 sen to 12 sen, MYEG eased nine sen to RM1.24 and DGB Asia erased one sen to 6.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index fell 34.60 points to 10,993.94, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gained declined 67.18 points to 11,756.37 and the FBMT 100 Index gave up 30.78 points to 10,782.31.

The FBM 70 was 121.29 points lower at 13,945.55 and the FBM Ace shed 99.28 points to 5,538.58.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 1.32 points to 146.01, the Financial Services Index added 19.22 points to 14,632.27 and the Plantation Index slipped 54 points to 7,246.32. ― Bernama