Ringgit opens easier against US dollar

The ringgit has not been able to gain any meaningful market support to open easier against the US dollar. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 17 — The ringgit opened easier against the US dollar today on lack of buying interest, as traders shifted their interest to the greenback, a dealer said.

At 9am, the local note was traded at 4.1370/1410 versus the US dollar from last Friday’s closing of 4.1360/1400.

The dealer said market participants stayed on the sidelines for the latest developments surrounding the Covid-19 outbreak.

Meanwhile, the ringgit was traded mixed against other major currencies.

It appreciated against the Singapore dollar to 2.9731/9764 from 2.9751/9797 and rose versus the euro to 4.4829/4876 from 4.4851/4902 on Friday’s closing.

The ringgit depreciated against the British pound to 5.3967/4028 from 5.3904/3973 and fell vis-a-vis the Japanese yen to 3.7681/7728 from 3.7665/7705. — Bernama