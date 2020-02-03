SME Corp Malaysia and Huawei to develop SME AI programme

The programme by SME Corp and Huawei Malaysia is aimed at driving SMEs further into digitalisation by leveraging on Huawei’s digital expertise for more sustainable growth. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — SME Corporation Malaysia (SME Corp) is collaborating with Huawei Malaysia Sdn Bhd to jointly developed the SME Adopt and Innovate (SME AI) programme.

The programme is aimed at driving SMEs further into digitalisation by leveraging on Huawei’s digital expertise for more sustainable growth.

Chief executive officer Noor Azmi Mat Said said both parties will work closely to develop impactful programmes to facilitate SME adoption and innovation in digitalisation initiatives.

“Bridging programmes, as well as a ‘Training-of-Trainers’ programme, will be implemented to nurture and groom subject matter experts for advisory roles in digital adoption and innovation for SMEs,” he said in a statement today.

Huawei Malaysia’s chief executive officer Michael Yuan said the company would provide subject matter expertise, digital solutions and technical support for businesses to incorporate innovative digital solutions, using Huawei Cloud, an open platform and AI Cloud technology. — Bernama