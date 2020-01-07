EPF announces appointment of new CIO, CSO effective Jan 1

The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has appointed Rohaya Mohammad Yusof as its chief investment officer (CIO) and Nurhisham Hussein as chief strategy officer (CSO). — Bernama file pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 7 — The Employees Provident Fund (EPF) has appointed Rohaya Mohammad Yusof as its chief investment officer (CIO) and Nurhisham Hussein as chief strategy officer (CSO), effective Jan 1, 2020.

In a statement today, the EPF said Rohaya was formerly the head of Private Markets, while Norhisham was previously the head of its Economics and Capital Markets department.

Chief executive officer Tunku Alizakri Raja Muhammad Alias said Rohaya will be taking over from Datuk Mohamad Nasir Ab Latif, who retired from his post as the deputy chief executive officer (Investment) on Dec 31, 2019.

According to the pension fund, the post vacated by Mohamad Nasir has been renamed as chief investment officer.

“EPF puts a lot of priority in a strong talent and leadership succession plan, hence the appointments of Rohaya and Nurhisham are internal promotions, as they both have spent a significant number of years in the EPF, serving in various capacities.

“While 2020 and the years beyond promise to be challenging, I am confident that with this new team, the EPF is well-equipped to achieve our desired milestones and goals,” said Tunku Alizakri.

Rohaya joined the fund in 2008 as the head of Corporate Finance in the EPF Investment Division before becoming the head of Capital Markets.

Meanwhile, Nurhisham joined the EPF in 2014 as head of the Economics and Capital Markets Department and had previously served in Malaysian Rating Corp Bhd, Permodalan Nasional Bhd and Affin Bank Bhd. — Bernama