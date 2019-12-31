E&O, Mitsui Fudosan team up to develop luxury residences in Damansara Heights

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 — Eastern & Oriental Bhd (E&O) and Mitsui Fudosan Co Ltd (Mitsui Fudosan) has entered into a joint-venture (JV) agreement to develop luxury residences in Damansara Heights here with a gross development value of RM348 million.

The development, on land located within the highly sought after location and slated to be developed into three-storey villas/condominiums comprising 54 units, is expected to be launched in the second half of 2020.

In a statement today, E&O said the project would contribute positively to the group’s earnings from 2021 onwards.

It said the JV would be undertaken between KCB Holdings Sdn Bhd (KCBH), the company’s indirect wholly-owned subsidiary, and Mitsui Fudosan (Asia) Malaysia Sdn Bhd (MFAM), an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of Mitsui Fudosan, via a new JV company.

E&O said KCBH will hold 51 per cent of the JV company while MFAM will hold the remaining stake.

Upon incorporation, it said a sales and purchase agreement will be executed between the new JV company as purchaser with Ambangan Puri Sdn Bhd, a wholly-owned indirect subsidiary of E&O, to acquire 14 plots of freehold land located along Jalan Teruntung, Damansara Heights, measuring approximately 15,962.2 square metres for RM88.33 million.

“E&O is deeply honoured to partner Mitsui Fudosan, Japan’s renowned and reputable property developer. This is an extension of our earlier successful collaborations on The Mews & Conlay, two noteworthy luxury apartments in the Kuala Lumpur City Centre.

“We are very excited to once again work closely with Mitsui Fudosan, with its vast experience and expertise, in the conceptualisation and development of this exciting new development,” said E&O managing director Kok Tuck Cheong. — Bernama