Bursa Malaysia ends mixed

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 26 — Bursa Malaysia ended mixed, with the key index remaining weaker at the close weighed down by selected heavyweights.

At 5.00 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) inched down 0.68 point or 0.04 per cent to close at 1,603.55 compared with Tuesday’s close of 1,604.23.

The market was closed on Wednesday for Christmas celebrations.

The benchmark index, which opened 0.45 point higher at 1,604.68, moved between 1,602.66 and 1,607.12 throughout the trading session.

Market breadth was positive with gainers leading losers by 428 to 305, while 403 counters were unchanged, 840 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Turnover increased to 1.90 billion shares worth RM1.05 billion versus Tuesday’s 1.57 billion shares worth RM1.03 billion.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said the FBM KLCI had endured bouts of profit taking on Christmas Eve as market conditions remained toppish with the key index hovering in overbought territory.

“Therefore, we think that the consolidation may take precedence for now as investors look to digest their recent run-up, despite the gains in overseas equity markets,” it said in a note today.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Gas erased 44 sen to RM17.56, Public Bank fell 14 sen to RM19.68, CIMB shed four sen to RM5.25, Petronas Dagangan eased 26 sen to RM23.06, Sime Darby slid two sen to RM2.28 and MISC trimmed three sen to RM8.40.

Maybank rose four sen to RM8.64, TNB increased six sen to RM13.38, Petronas Chemicals added one sen to RM7.38 while IHH Healthcare and Hong Leong Bank were flat at RM5.60 and RM17.54 respectively.

Of the actives, Bumi Armada rose three sen to 54 sen, Alam Maritim went up 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, Ekovest edged up half-a-sen to 80 sen, Inari Amertron jumped eight sen to RM1.70, Sapura Energy was flat at 26 sen, Tiger Synergy discounted two sen to eight sen and DGB Asia inched down half-a-sen to 11.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index added 3.30 points to 11,371.55, the FBM Emas Shariah Index increased 7.96 points to 11,999.25, but the FBMT 100 Index reduced 0.29 point to 11,169.10.

The FBM Ace advanced 72.07 points to 5,149.3 and the FBM 70 appreciated 17.91 points to 14,075.82.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index went down 8.30 points to 15,577.65, the Plantation Index gained 54.70 points to 7,607.99 and the Industrial Products and Services Index added 0.20 point to 153.33.

Main Market volume rose to 1.45 billion shares worth RM940.23 million from 1.10 billion shares worth RM907.01 million on Tuesday.

Warrants turnover declined to 129.22 million units valued at RM14.04 million from 184.86 million units valued at RM32.03 million previously.

Volume on the ACE Market went up to 322.78 million shares worth RM95.75 million from 282.93 million shares worth RM91.69 million.

Consumer products and services accounted for 210.68 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (137.97 million), construction (107.15 million), technology (135.52 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (24.80 million), property (165.87 million), plantations (108.07 million), REITs (10.36 million), closed/fund (20,100), energy (455.20 million), healthcare (4.75 million), telecommunications and media (20.53 million), transportation and logistics (30.94 million), and utilities (38.15 million). — Bernama