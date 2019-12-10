N. Sembilan set to become smart manufacturing hub

SEREMBAN, Dec 10 — Negri Sembilan is set to become a smart manufacturing hub especially for small and medium enterprises with the signing of a collaboration agreement between YGL Convergence Bhd and the Negri Sembilan Skills Development Centre (NSSDC).

Under the agreement, YGL Convergence, one of the country’s largest manufacturing solutions providers for Industry 4.0, will train workers in the state for Industry 4.0.

“It is aimed at making Negri Sembilan a developed state through paperless manufacturing, robotics and smart machines, workflow management, big data analytics, command centres and management control.

“It will provide employment opportunities in corporate entities for graduates who are trained in Industry 4.0,” he said at the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between YGL Convergence and Hongtian Intelligent Technology (Tianjin) Co. Ltd.

The MoU was signed by Yeap and Tianjin president Prof. Bing Zhi Gang.

A collaboration agreement was also signed by Yeap and NSSDC executive director Alias Mohd Nadzri, witnessed by State Assembly Speaker Datuk Zulkefly Mohamad Omar and Communications and Multimedia Deputy Minister Eddin Syazlee Shith.

Bing said under the MoU, a Malaysia-China smart technology research centre will be set up.

“Hongtian is a leading high-tech company in China in the field of intelligent science and education and it is an International Cooperation Venture of the Government of Tianjin, China.

“This joint venture, MCITEC, is an important achievement of the ‘Belt and Road’ cooperation between China and Malaysia with emphasis on the rapid development of intelligent technology,” he said.

He said MCITEC will focus on smart manufacturing, warehousing, education, ecosystem and environmental protection, as well as robots, autonomous aircraft, and smart cities.

Meanwhile, Eddin Syazlee said Ngeri Sembilan is the first state in Malaysia to host such a programme, which will later be held in other states as well. — Bernama