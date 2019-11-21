Malaysia among top 10 export markets to China during 11.11 shopping festival

A logo of Alibaba Group is seen during Alibaba Group’s 11.11 Singles’ Day global shopping festival at the company’s headquarters in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China November 11, 2019. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 21 — Malaysia is among the top 10 export markets to China by growth in gross merchandise value (GMV) during this year’s 11.11 Global Shopping Festival, with a 122 per cent year-on-year GMV growth.

In a statement today, Alibaba Group said this was on the back of increased favour for Malaysian brands and merchants among Chinese consumers.

Bolstered by improved branding efforts, Malaysia ranked eighth among the top performing markets, demonstrating the growing appeal of its products vis-à-vis those from other countries, it said.

The top three most popular product categories were health supplements, instant coffee and baby strollers, while the top three Malaysian brands were PT Swift Marketing Sdn Bhd, OldTown White Coffee and ChekHup Coffee, it said.

“Malaysia’s relative outperformance can partly be attributed to sustained efforts by Malaysian government agencies, ministries, local merchants and Alibaba Group to increase brand awareness for Malaysian products in China,” it said.

Alibaba Group said products from rural farmers in Malaysia also performed well during this year’s 11.11 on Lazada’s flagship platform, Lazmall. — Bernama