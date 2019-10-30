Malaysia Airlines, Singapore Airlines sign wide-ranging partnership agreement

Malaysia Airlines Bhd and Singapore Airlines signed a wide-ranging commercial agreement that will significantly strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two airline groups. — TODAY pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 30 — Malaysia Airlines Bhd (MAB) and Singapore Airlines (SIA) today signed a wide-ranging commercial agreement that will significantly strengthen the long-standing partnership between the two airline groups.

In a joint statement, they said subject to regulatory approvals from the relevant competition authorities, the national carriers propose to share revenue on flights between Singapore and Malaysia, expand code-share routes, and participate in joint marketing activities to develop tourism.

“The new agreement also includes SIA’s subsidiaries SilkAir and Scoot, as well as Firefly, the sister airline of MAB. It follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding in June 2019, aimed at providing new customer benefits as well as new business opportunities.

“Flights between Singapore and Malaysia will operate under a joint business arrangement. MAB and SIA intend to coordinate flight schedules to provide customers with more flight choices and frequencies for passenger convenience,” they added.

As part of the agreement, the two airline groups also plan to offer joint fare products, align corporate programmes to enhance the value proposition to customers, and explore tie-ups between their frequent-flyer programmes. — Bernama