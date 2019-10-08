SSM introduces new format for registration number of business entities

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — A new 12-digit registration number format for business entities registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) will be issued beginning this Friday.

In a statement released here today, SSM said the new format was introduced to replace existing registration numbers of companies, businesses and limited liability partnerships.

“It is in line with the government’s initiative to adopt a single registration format for business entities in Malaysia under the Small and Medium Enterprises Master Plan 2012 to 2020.

“One of the programmes under this master plan is the Small and Medium Enterprise High Impact Program (SME HIP 1) led by the Malaysian Administrative Modernisation and Management Planning Unit (MAMPU),” it said.

According to SSM, implementation of the new registration number format also involved other bodies that issue registration numbers for business entities.

“The new number format for SSM’s business entities contains 12 digits and its implementation is expected to facilitate data management and system development as it is a number format that meets the standards for all types of business entities,” it said.

For companies, business and limited liability partnerships that are registered on and after the implementation of the new format, SSM will allocate two number formats, comprising the old and new formats, as follows:

Name: AMS Setia Jaya Sdn. Bhd.

Registration No: 201901000005 (1312525-A)

The new number format contains the first four numbers, which shows the year the business entity was incorporated, the next two numbers indicate the type of the business entity and the last six numbers are the running number of the business entity, it said.

It said the types of business entities are 01 for local companies, 02 (foreign companies), 03 (businesses), 04 (local limited liability partnership), 05 (foreign limited liability partnership) and 06 (professional practice limited liability partnership).

SSM also said that the existing registration number could still be used, together with the new number, for a period of time to be notified later.

“Business owners also do not have to make changes to official letters, invoices, signage and other documents until SSM announces the enforcement date of using only one number format, although the use of the new number format is encouraged,’ it said.

For any inquiry, the public can contact SSM Call centre at 03-77214000 or email [email protected]. — Bernama