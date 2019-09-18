Proton continues to outperform with record 36.5pc sales growth this year

Proton’s positive sales growth is partly attributed to the company’s popular X70 model. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, September 18 — Proton is continuing its optimistic momentum in the automotive sector with a sales growth of 36.5 per cent this year.

The carmaker’s sales and marketing director Cheng Seng Fook said the bullish growth also overtook the sales of other major vehicle brands in the country.

Breaking down the overall figure, Cheng attributed the strong sales growth to the affordable Proton Saga, followed by the company’s first sport utility vehicle (SUV), the X70 at about 23 per cent.

“About 23 per cent of sales are contributed by the most recently launched X70, while the remaining 77 per per cent came from other models,” he said.

Cheng also said that the most exciting thing for Proton was the introduction of X70.

“We have so far delivered over 20,000 units of X70 vehicles, and we continue to be the champion in the executive and premium sector,” he added.

Cheng noted that other Proton models also performed well with Persona’s sales increasing by over 65 per cent compared to the same period last year.

“The model was also the number one B segment sedan in the months of June and July.”

The sales growth for the Proton Iriz also multiplied by three, while Exora became the best-selling multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) model for the C segment.

Cheng said the latest version of the Proton Saga model that was launched last month also received an impressive 12,000 units order in five weeks.

“Proton also recorded the highest sales in eight states compared to international automotive brands.”

Cheng added that the company has also strengthened its brand as the automotive company with the largest 3S (centres which offers sales, service and spare parts) and 4S (centres which offers sales, service, spare parts as well as body and paint services) centres in Malaysia.

“We currently have 102 3S and 4S centres, and we are confident of achieving a target of 120 centres by the end of this year.”