JOHOR BARU, May 1 — Police are investigating the death of a nine-month-old baby girl here last week, following indications that her injuries were from possible abuse and neglect.

Johor Baru North police chief Assistant Commissioner Balveer Singh Mahindar Singh said investigators are tracking down the whereabouts of the dead infant’s Vietnamese mother.

He said a day prior to the infant’s death last Friday, police received a report from a Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) medical officer regarding a suspected abuse case.

“The infant was then being treated in the HSA’s intensive care unit (ICU) on Thursday for injuries that were consistent with being abused.

“Acting on information, investigators made several arrests in separate locations of the city here on the same day.

“Police managed to apprehend three men and a woman, aged between 29 and 42, in connection with the infant’s alleged abuse.

“However, on Friday the infant was pronounced dead by the HSA medical staff at 3.50am, paving the way for a full scale investigation,” Balveer Singh said in a statement issued early today.

The district police chief said those arrested were individuals known to the infant’s mother, including her boyfriend, who is a local, and a Vietnamese male friend.

He added that a local married couple who had been the infant‘s carers before her death were among those in police custody.

“Besides that, police are actively locating the infant’s Vietnamese mother,” he said, adding that the four suspects are currently under a six-day remand to assist investigations since last Friday.

Balveer Singh also disclosed that a post-mortem examination of the infant revealed elements of crime.

“Police are investigating the case under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001 (Act 611),” he said.

Under this section, it is an offence for anyone responsible for the care of a child to “abandon, neglect or expose the said child to danger so as to cause him/her physical or emotional injury”.