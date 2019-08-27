State govt to continue empowering agriculture sector, says Johor MB

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government provided various assistance to the agropreneurs. — Bernama pic

MUAR, Aug 27 — The Johor state government will continue empowering its agricultural sector so that it will remain as a major contributor to economic growth.

Mentri Besar Datuk Dr Sahruddin Jamal said the state government provided various assistance to the agropreneurs, including through the Johor Entrepreneur Pioneer Programme (PKJ), to help them to increase their yield and boost the production of agro-based goods.

“The programme, formerly known as the Entrepreneurship Promotion Programme (PGU), has been carried out over the past 25 years and remains relevant today.

“PKJ’s scope of assistance also includes providing machinery and workshop equipment, as well as the cultivation of idle lands,” he said in his speech when officiating the presentation of PKJ 2019 aid and certificates to entrepreneurs in Pagoh here, today.

Dr Sahruddin said this was in line with the state government’s policies and aspirations to ensure small and medium enterprises remain capable of competing in the local and global market.

Also present were Johor Agriculture Department director Hishamuddin Ahmad and Muar district officer Mohd Haffiz Ahmad.

Meanwhile, Dr Sahruddin said agropreneurs who have received the state government’s assistance should fully utilise it to boost their incomes and expand their business.

During the ceremony, 236 entrepreneurs received certificates and assistance in the form of machinery and workshop equipments. — Bernama