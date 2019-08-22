Randstad: Millennials changing jobs constantly to seek best employers

Millennials are opting to change their jobs constantly in meeting personal job life aspirations. — Picture Marcus Pheong

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 22 — Millennials are opting to change their jobs constantly in meeting personal job life aspirations, said human resources solutions firm Randstad Sdn Bhd (Randstad Malaysia).

Randstad Malaysia and Singapore managing director, Jaya Dass, said millennials’ fundamental motivation is survival, where job security is not the norm and will be meaningless in the next five to 10 years, as the era of digitalisation and automation is taking place.

“When the millennials move, it is not so much that they are disloyal to companies or they are not prepared to stay for job security, but they are interested in career progression and looking forward in finding the best employers.

“I would like to say that they are more courageous and brave in changing employments as well as to look for new opportunities compared to our parents’ generations,” she told reporters after the Randstad Malaysia Employer Brand Awards 2019 ceremony here today.

Dass said in the context of millennials generations’ strong need, they are pursuing flexible work arrangements, which can only improve work-life balance and boost productivity.

Among the attractive sectors for millennials to work for are oil and gas, and transportation and logistics.

At the ceremony, Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas) was crowned Most Attractive Employer in Malaysia for 2019, the second time the company secured the top spot at the Randstad Malaysia Employer Brand Awards.

According to Randstad Employer Brand Research, the top three most attractive employers remain unchanged from last year — Petronas, Shell Malaysia and Nestlé (Malaysia) Bhd.

The awards are presented to the top three companies which received the highest attractiveness scores in a survey on firms that job seekers in Malaysia will want to work for.

The winners for this category are selected from the 75 largest employers in Malaysia based on workforce size.

According to Randstad, other companies in the list of the top 10 most attractive employers in Malaysia for 2019 are Intel Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Samsung Malaysia Electronics (SME) Sdn Bhd, AirAsia Bhd, IBM Malaysia Sdn Bhd, Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd and Sony EMCS (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd. — Bernama