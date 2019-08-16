Netflix partners with World Economic Forum’s Digital Asean to further develop 4.0 IR

Netflix said the pledge was part of WEF’s Asean Digital Skills Vision 2020 programme, a private-public project that seeks to train up 20 million workers in digital skills by 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 16 — Netflix has pledged to work with the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Digital Asean working group to help people and governments in South-east Asia develop creative and digital skills and capabilities for the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4.0 IR).

In a statement today, Netflix said the pledge was part of WEF’s Asean Digital Skills Vision 2020 programme, a private-public project involving a coalition of organisations that seeks to train up 20 million workers in digital skills by 2020.

“The initiative gained further urgency when a recent WEF-commissioned survey of 56,000 Asean youths found that 52 per cent believed they needed to upgrade their skills constantly to succeed in a changing job market. On top of that, they ranked “creativity and innovation” as the most important skill for their future,” it said.

Netflix Asia-Pacific managing director Yu-Chuang Kuek said that having the necessary skills for the creative industry; being equipped for online safety and digital literacy, as well as understanding the principles for an agile governance framework, would be integral to the success of initiatives such as the Asean Connectivity Master Plan.

“As Netflix grows, we are partnering with South-east Asian governments and industry players to support the development of digital creative skills needed in a fast-developing Internet entertainment landscape,” he added. — Bernama