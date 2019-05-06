MHexplorer programme by Malaysia Airlines offers more benefits for students

MHexplorer members will get instant discounts off hotel bookings made in Expedia, at a rate of 8 per cent for domestic hotels, and 10 per cent for international hotel bookings. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, May 6 — Malaysia Airlines (MAS) has partnered with Expedia, Grab, and Maxis to offer more benefits for members under its MHexplorer programme for students. Designed to reward other areas of the travel experience, the partnerships allows members to get discounts for accommodation, airport transportation, and even their data plan.

“These new benefits look at the travel experience holistically, allowing our students to plan and book their complete travel itinerary all at one convenient platform with great discounts as well,” MAS said in a statement.

MHexplorer members will get instant discounts off hotel bookings made in Expedia, at a rate of 8 per cent for domestic hotels, and 10 per cent for international hotel bookings. The coupon code for the discount applies for hotel-only bookings made online and does not apply to the hotels under this exclusion list.

Transportation to the airport is also covered; MHexplorer members will enjoy 8 per cent discount for taking Grab rides to/from KLIA, Penang International Airport, Senai International Airport, Kuching International Airport, and Kota Kinabalu International Airport. However, note that the discount is only applicable for flight tickets purchased from 15 April 2019 – 14 April 2020 and the promo code is capped at 1000 rides per month.

Finally, MHexplorer members can also save RM10 a month when they sign up for the Hotlink Flex Plus plan. The RM60/month plan with 10GB data and unlimited calls and SMS is available for members at RM50/month for 12 months, which means that members will get to save a total of RM120 in a year.

Back in October last year when the MHexplorer Programme was first launched, the benefits were limited only to MAS flights, including additional check-in baggage allowance, discounts for flights departing from selected countries, 1x flight date change, and special offers for friends and family annually. These benefits are still applicable to MHexplorer members.

MHexplorer fares are also now available for outbound travels from more locations including Malaysia, Australia, Bangladesh, Brunei, Cambodia, China, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Japan, Myanmar, Nepal, New Zealand, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Korea, Sri Lanka, Taiwan, Thailand, United Kingdom, and Vietnam on MH-operated flights that do not codeshare.

Students aged between 18 and 26 with a valid student ID and a MAS Enrich membership are eligible to join the MHexplorer programme. Eligible students can register and make bookings online through the official MHexplorer site.

*This article was brought to you by RinggitPlus.com.