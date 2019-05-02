MAHB records strong performance in revenue, Ebitda for FY18

Airport operator group MAHB has also embarked on capacity expansion planning at the KLIA Main terminal. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA LUMPUR, May 2 — Malaysia Airports Holdings Bhd (MAHB) registered a strong performance for its financial year 2018 (FY18) ended December 31, 2018, achieving record revenue and earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (Ebitda) of RM4.8 billion and RM2.3 billion, respectively.

MAHB chairman Tan Sri Datuk Zainun Ali said basic earnings per share stood at 40.37 sen for FY18 in comparison to 10.98 sen for the preceding year, and the positive growth was attributed to the value creation process developed, not only during the year under review but also throughout the preceding years.

“The group’s focus areas in 2019 was aimed at improving service levels and strengthening revenue streams which will be achieved through five strategic themes,” she said in a statement today.

The themes are moving towards becoming a best-in-class hub, delivering world-class service levels; strengthening non-aeronautical business, unlocking potential through Aeropolis; and expanding and diversifying through international business.

In improving service levels, Zainun said the airport operator group is looking to undertake major asset replacement exercises for its two ageing assets — the baggage handling system and Aerotrains at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

She added that MAHB has also embarked on the capacity expansion planning at the KLIA Main terminal.

“In improving revenue streams, MAHB will also be forging ahead in implementing its commercial reset strategy aimed at facilitating the growth of retail partners and optimising revenue from rental yield for the group

“On top of capitalising on KUL’s substantial land bank to develop KLIA Aeropolis, Malaysia Airports aims to move further forward in its Subang Airport Regeneration initiative which will transform Subang into a vibrant city airport that serves as a hub for business aviation together with a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem,” she said.

As for the outlook, MAHB group chief executive officer Raja Azmi Raja Nazuddin said he is optimistic for the future outlook of the group as the approval for the extension of the operating agreements to 2069 signifies the confidence and trust that the government has in MAHB.

“We are committed not only to deliver but also to excel in fulfilling our responsibilities to the government, partner airlines and travelling passengers at large. We will strengthen Malaysia’s position as a strong hub within the region through various plans and initiatives,” he said. — Bernama