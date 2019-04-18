RHB eyes one million mobile app users by year-end

RHB group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said mobile banking penetration has grown by 250 per cent and the current RHB Now app has about 570,000 active users. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, April 18 — RHB Banking Group is looking to increase its active mobile banking users to one million by year-end following the launch of its new RHB Mobile Banking Application.

Group managing director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli said mobile banking penetration has grown by 250 per cent and the current RHB Now app has about 570,000 active users, out of 1.8 million active internet banking users.

“This is the first phase of our new mobile banking app and we will develop a quick response (QR) code and integrate it later into the app, in conjunction with Payments Network Malaysia Sdn Bhd’s (PayNet) implementation of the real-time Retail Payments Platform,” he told a media conference after launching the app today.

Khairussaleh also noted that the new mobile banking app will co-exist with the current RHB Now app and internet banking app, although the bank has allocated six months for users’ transition to the new app from the old ones.

The bank is also expected to embark on creating an e-wallet service and integrate it with the app.

The new mobile banking app is set to increase transaction volume via digital channels to more than 80 per cent in 2022 from 66 per cent presently.

The new app is now available for customers to download from App Store and Google Play. — Bernama