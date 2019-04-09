The project boasts a strategic location at the southern region of Kuala Lumpur's business centre. — Picture courtesy of Kita @ Cybersouth

KUALA LUMPUR, April 9 — A new 633 acre self-sustainable township was launched today in Dengkil by award-winning property developers LBS Bina Group Berhad (LBS).

The new development, named [email protected], has already sold out its first and second phase consisting of some 1,077 double-storey terrace houses and townhouses catered to Bumiputra homebuyers, during its soft launch last November.

[email protected] has been dubbed by its developers as a neighbourhood built with lifestyle convenience centred around its inception, and one that will meet modern home seekers’ increasing demand for quality yet affordable homes.

The project also boasts a strategic location at the southern region of the business centre in Kuala Lumpur, being easily accessible to and from major highways such as the Maju Expressway and both the North and South Klang Valley Expressway, while being in the vicinity of renowned local and foreign educational institutions.

LBS Bina Group, in a statement today, also announced two more projects dubbed Kita Harmoni and Kita Impian respectively to be developed within the [email protected] project.

Kita Harmoni, it said, consists of 674 double-storey terrace houses priced at RM560,000, while Kita Impian will be made up of 964 serviced apartments starting at RM250,000 per unit, with built-up of 551 to 901 square feet.

“We have witnessed rapid developments in Dengkil as the area has benefited from the socio-economic growth in the southern Klang Valley corridor.

“As Klang Valley continues to develop towards the south, Dengkil will be the next property hotspot; the houses in [email protected] are a great investment opportunity,” said Tan Sri Lim Kock San, LBS Bina Group Managing Director.

The property developers had with the launch also expressed hope of reaching its targeted RM1.5 billion sales revenue target for 2019, while shoring efforts to build more affordable homes in realising the national homeownership agenda.