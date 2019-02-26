Like binge-watching ads? There’s an app for that...and rewards too

Gains App founder Datuk Khairil Anuar A. Rahman said the app works similar to Youtube although the application will be more focused on advertisers. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 26 — For those who love to binge watch creative, funny and heartfelt advertisements, advertising platform Gain Apps will reward its users who consume them in bulk.

Registered users of the application can even stand a chance to win giveaways such as insurance coverage, petrol and grocery vouchers, among other incentives, if they spend hours of watching premium advertisements on the app.

Touting itself as another incentive-based application, Centurion Wheels Sdn Bhd (CWSB), which owns and operates the application, aims to utilise big data analytics to boost advertising exposure to real consumers.

“Gain Apps is essentially a user management system which pairs real-time users with premium advertisement and provides useful giveaways to those who have consumed a certain amount of content with the application.

“It does not only provide a platform for companies to advertise their product but also a place where companies can conduct their corporate social responsibility (CSR) through giveaways,” said CWSB Executive Chairman Datuk Zulkifli Alias after the signing of a memorandum of understanding between CWSB and UBB Amanah Berhad yesterday.

The founder of the app, Datuk Khairil Anuar A. Rahman, said he is confident that the app can also alleviate the burden on low-income households.

“There is no upfront commitment from the registered users of the application. It’s free for them to use and consume.

“Giveaways such as petrol or groceries and even cash vouchers can really help low-income families, especially if several members of the family are eligible for such giveaways.”

Khairil added that the app works similar to Youtube although the application will be more focused on advertisers.

“We have platforms like Youtube that provide 90 per cent of user content and 10 per cent of advertisement. However, Gain Apps is the complete opposite.

“It is a platform where advertisements will be given the priority and 10 per cent will be given to original content. We will be pushing for greater deals on the platform as well which would help our users to received better giveaways if they keep using the app,” he said.

With enough support, Khairil said the application could even compete with other social media platforms such as Instagram.

As with many applications, issues of bots, fake accounts and even outright fraud is a constant within the digital sphere.

However, Gain Apps has several ways to ensure that the fidelity of the application remains intact said the application’s publishing provider, Gainst Sdn Bhd.

“The app will count Malaysian users based on their phone number which is registered with their identification card. This allows us a more transparent system to tabulate actual users on the app,” said Gainst Sdn Bhd Chief Executive Officer Samuel Lee.

For CWSB, the MoU also marked a milestone in the company’s history as UBB Amanah Berhad was appointed as the application’s fund manager.

UBB Amanah will manage all funding for Gain Apps and they will also manage the dispersal of giveaways to its registered users.

UBB Amanah Chief Executive Officer Aida Othman said the firm will ensure that all funding through the app is done through a transparent manner.

The app will be officially launched soon. However, for those who wish to be a registered user can do so through www.watchgain.com.my.