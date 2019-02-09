Proton delivers 1,000 units of X70 in a single day

Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad launched the Proton X70 at the KL Convention Centre in Kuala Lumpur December 12, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 9 ― National car manufacturer, Proton Holdings Bhd achieved another milestone by delivering 1,000 units of Proton X70 sport utility vehicle (SUV) to customers in a single day, in conjunction with the Chinese New Year open house, recently.

The Chinese New Year open house took place across 74 Proton 3S (sales, service and spare parts) and 4S (sales, service, spare parts and body/paint services) outlets nationwide on February 2, 2019.

In a statement today, Proton said customers were briefed about the unique selling propositions of its first SUV that made it special and were taught how to activate the features.

“A comprehensive presentation was delivered by the aftersales manager at each outlet, who sought to provide a greater understanding of their vehicles so that owners are able to maximise their driving pleasure through the use of the special comfort, convenience and safety features provided by the SUV,” Proton said. ― Bernama