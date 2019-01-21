Chatime Malaysia outlines aggressive expansion plans

Group managing director Aliza Ali said under a five-year expansion plan, the company intended to aggressively expand its footprint into the overseas market. — Picture via Facebook/ChatimeMalaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 21 — After recording an impressive business growth within one year of a ‘comeback’, food and beverage provider Chatime Malaysia Sdn Bhd aims to be the world’s biggest Chatime operator by year-end.

Group managing director Aliza Ali said under a five-year expansion plan, the company intended to aggressively expand its footprint into the overseas market, looking at India and the United States (US), alongside Singapore and Saudi Arabia, as announced previously.

She believes that a strong targeted revenue of RM250 million per annum, as well as, solid brand awareness and loyalty, will put Chatime Malaysia in good stead to achieve the mission.

“We are currently behind Indonesia (by revenue and number of outlets). Within a few months, we expect to claim the top spot,” she told Bernama.

Aliza said Chatime Malaysia is set to venture into Singapore by this quarter and Saudi Arabia (Makkah and Madinah) by the third quarter, opening up 20 and 30 new outlets in phases, respectively.

The company will invest a total of RM80 million for these two markets, she said.

As for India and the US, she said the company would allocate a total of RM100 million as capital expenditure (capex).

“India has a big potential for us (to venture into), given its warm weather and drinking culture that is similar to Malaysia.

“On the other hand, the US is a big country and they don’t have a bubble tea brand that is heavily marketed and known over there,” she explained how these countries were chosen.

Locally, Aliza is optimistic of Chatime Malaysia’s prospects and business growth despite the on-going court battle between the company and the previous master franchisor for Malaysia, Loob Holding Sdn Bhd.

She said the company planned to open up 70 new outlets throughout the nation this year with RM40 million capex.

“Chatime is the same in 40 countries. I don’t think the hiccup with (previous) master franchisor will affect market sentiment and deter the brand from expanding in Malaysia.

“I think the customers is aware of that and we don’t have to do so much to convince them because they know what had happened. So, our job is to really expand again and to give them back Chatime,” she said.

Chatime Malaysia is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Will Group Sdn Bhd, the master franchisor for the brand in Malaysia. — Bernama