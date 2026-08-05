GEORGE TOWN, Aug 5 — Police have opened investigation papers into four crimes reported in Tanjung Bungah between July 28 and August 2, involving housebreaking, robbery, trespassing and theft.

Northeast district police chief ACP Abdul Rozak Muhammad said two of the four cases resulted in losses estimated at about RM17,000, while the other two caused no losses, refuting claims circulating on social media that five incidents had occurred in the area.

He said investigations found the crimes were committed over five days, not five cases in a single day as alleged online, with all four incidents believed to have taken place between midnight and the early hours of the morning.

“CCTV footage indicates the suspect acted alone and was on foot, as no vehicles were seen in the area,” he told Bernama today.

Abdul Rozak urged residents to immediately notify the authorities if they spotted any suspicious individuals to assist investigations, adding that the suspect had yet to be identified as he had covered his face during the crimes.

He said police believed a man wearing a red shirt seen in CCTV footage could be linked to some of the incidents, although investigations were ongoing to establish the connection.

However, he assured the public that the incidents were isolated cases and that the security situation in Tanjung Bungah remained under control.

Police have also stepped up patrols in residential areas to ensure the continued safety of residents.

Earlier, images of a man wearing a red shirt, cap and face mask, believed to be involved in several housebreaking incidents in Tanjung Bungah, went viral on social media, sparking concern among residents. — Bernama