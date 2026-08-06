KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) have confirmed that the three Malaysians arrested by Thai authorities with 87 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine (syabu) in Hat Yai are from Sarawak.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said investigations showed that the three men were travelling by train from Bangkok to Narathiwat when they were apprehended.

He said Thai railway authorities detained the suspects in Hat Yai after discovering the drugs concealed in their luggage and backpacks.

“Thai police and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) have shared preliminary details of the arrest with us.

“We enjoy close cooperation with the Thai authorities, and as always, PDRM will allow them to conduct their investigation in accordance with their laws,” he told Bernama after appearing as a guest on Bernama Radio’s Waspada programme here yesterday.

Based on media reports, the seizure of the crystal methamphetamine, estimated to be worth RM4.3 million, resulted from a joint operation involving the Hat Yai Police narcotics unit, railway police, tourist police, and Thailand’s Office of the Narcotics Control Board (Region 9).

Preliminary investigations by the Thai authorities indicate that the drugs were believed to be destined for a trafficking syndicate in Malaysia.

The three suspects were reportedly promised RM8,000 each to smuggle the drugs to their intended destination. — Bernama