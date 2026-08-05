KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Police have opened five investigation papers after receiving nine reports from Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), its subsidiary and members of the public over alleged commercial crimes, including matters raised in the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) report on TH.

Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said investigators were recording statements from witnesses in Malaysia and abroad, while obtaining relevant documents to complete the investigations.

“Police are committed to ensuring that every investigation is conducted independently, transparently, professionally and in accordance with the law.

“Anyone found to have committed a criminal offence will face appropriate action under the law,” he said in a statement today.

Rusdi also urged the public not to speculate or spread unverified information, saying it could mislead the public and potentially affect the ongoing investigations. — Bernama