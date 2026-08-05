SHAH ALAM, Aug 5 — The High Court today acquitted a temple chairman who had been charged with trespassing at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple on privately owned land last year, Sinar Harian reported.

Lawyer Latheefa Koya, who represented M Paramaguru, 49, said Justice Hazlina Hussain quashed the charge after finding it was fatally defective.

In a statement, Latheefa said the court ruled the charge failed to disclose the criminal intent required to constitute the offence of trespass.

According to the news report, she said the judge found the charge did not state that Paramaguru, who is also a security guard, had the necessary intent to satisfy the elements of criminal trespass.

The court also held that proceeding with the trial would only waste judicial time, she added.

Latheefa said the prosecution had argued the element of intent could be established during the trial, but the court disagreed.

On Feb 9, Paramaguru pleaded not guilty in the Sepang Magistrate’s Court to trespassing on land owned by Datuk Suhaili Ahmad in Dengkil on June 19, 2025.

He was charged under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum jail term of six months, a fine of up to RM3,000, or both, upon conviction.