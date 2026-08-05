PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has obtained a five-day remand order against three more individuals, including a deputy general manager for construction, an occupational safety and health manager, and a project director of a property company that is a subsidiary of a statutory body, over the alleged misappropriation of about RM450,000 in Notice of Penalty (NOP) charges.

Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah issued the remand order until Aug 9 against the three men, who are in their 50s, following an application by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

According to a MACC source, the three were arrested at the commission’s headquarters at about 6 pm yesterday.

“Preliminary investigations found that the suspects allegedly conspired to commit the offence between 2017 and 2019,” the source said.

The source said the arrests followed investigations by a special task force set up to examine the findings of the Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) on Tabung Haji, which were made public through the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia’s (JAKIM) official portal on July 29.

Meanwhile, MACC chief commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman confirmed the arrests and said the case was being investigated under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama