JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 6 — The Johor government has introduced the Semarak Maghrib and Isyak programme to be implemented at mosques across the state as part of efforts to strengthen the culture of congregational prayers, enliven mosques and foster syiar Islam (the propagation of Islamic values and teachings).

Johor Menteri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi said the programme reflected the state government’s commitment to ensuring that mosques continued to serve as centres of worship, knowledge dissemination, and the strengthening of ukhuwah (brotherhood) among Muslims.

He said the initiative was also among the Barisan Nasional manifesto pledges for the 16th Johor state election and would be implemented to fulfil the mandate entrusted by the people.

“If previously we worked to promote congregational Subuh prayers across the state, this effort is now being extended to congregational Maghrib and Isyak prayers so that mosques will continue to thrive with congregational worship, religious lectures and spiritual activities,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The inaugural programme was held at Masjid Jamek As-Syakirin in Bukit Saujana last Tuesday.

The programme also featured a sharing session on the 40 Hadith titled ‘Niat Penentu Perbuatan Hamba’, delivered by Johor Bahru district kadi Mohd Zaini Mohd Salleh, as well as a recitation of Surah Al-Mulk.

Meanwhile, Onn Hafiz called on Muslims in the state to support the Semarak Maghrib and Isyak by continuing to attend and enliven the mosques.

He said the initiative formed part of the state government’s efforts to enhance syiar Islam in building a progressive Johor guided by the Quran and the Sunnah.

“May every step taken towards the mosque, every prayer row filled and every supplication offered bring mercy, blessings and well-being to Johor Darul Ta’zim,” he said. — Bernama