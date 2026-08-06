KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 — The retail prices of RON97 petrol, unsubsidised RON95 and unsubsidised diesel have each decreased by five sen per litre from Aug 6 to Aug 12, 2026.

In a statement last night, the Ministry of Finance (MOF) said RON97 is now priced at RM4.35 per litre, down from RM4.40 previously, while unsubsidised RON95 has dropped to RM3.77 per litre from RM3.82.

For unsubsidised diesel, the retail price is now set at RM4.57 per litre, compared with RM4.62 previously.

“Although Brent crude oil prices exceeded USD90 per barrel last week, the decline towards the end of the Automatic Pricing Mechanism (APM) calculation period led to a reduction in unsubsidised petroleum prices,” it said.

Meanwhile, subsidised fuel prices remain unchanged, with Budi Madani RON95 (BUDI95) at RM1.99 per litre, Budi Madani Diesel (Budi Diesel) at RM2.10 per litre, the Subsidised Petrol Control System (SKPS) at RM2.05 per litre and the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) at RM2.15 per litre.

In the same statement, MOF said ongoing geopolitical uncertainties, including constantly shifting developments in peace efforts, continue to drive volatility in the global oil market.

It said that petroleum prices remain sensitive to supply disruption risks, particularly if key shipping routes such as the Strait of Hormuz and the Red Sea are affected by escalating conflicts.

“As long as these conflicts remain unresolved, petroleum product prices are expected to continue facing global market uncertainties,” it said.

However, MOF said the government remains committed to protecting the public and businesses from global pressures through targeted subsidies such as BUDI95, BUDI Diesel, SKDS and SKPS.

“Nevertheless, the government urges the public to practise prudent fuel consumption. Better travel planning and reducing unnecessary trips can help ease pressure on the national supply and subsidy spending,” it said.

MOF said the government will continue to take a measured approach to shield the public from price fluctuations while ensuring sufficient and secure fuel supply. — Bernama