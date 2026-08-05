KANGAR, Aug 5 — Police have confirmed that skeletal remains found inside a gunny sack in an orchard opposite a factory here last month were human.

District police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop said police were working to establish the identity of the deceased while investigating whether foul play was involved.

“The remains have been confirmed to be human. At this stage, the case has been classified as a sudden death report, and investigations are ongoing,” he said in a statement yesterday.

On July 26, police received a report from a man who discovered the gunny sack while spraying weedkiller in his orchard. — Bernama