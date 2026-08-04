JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 4 — Police have arrested three men to assist in the investigation into the discovery of a man’s body in Sungai Tanjung Sembrong, Parit Raja, Batu Pahat, yesterday.

Deputy Johor police chief Hoo Chuan Huat said the victim was found wrapped in a fishing net, with his hands and feet tied with adhesive tape and injuries on his body.

He said the discovery of the victim’s body was reported by the public at 12.30pm yesterday.

“Checks found that the victim had previously been reported missing by his wife on July 29 in Mutiara Rini in Johor Bahru.

“The victim’s identity was confirmed based on initial identification by the next of kin, as well as the clothing and belongings found with the body,” he said in a statement here today.

Hoo said investigators had since tracked down and arrested three local men, aged between 26 and 40, in Batu Pahat yesterday.

“Preliminary checks found that two of the suspects had past criminal and drug records,” he said.

“All three suspects have been remanded for seven days starting today to assist in investigations under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder,” he added.

Hoo said police were investigating all possibilities and had not ruled out debt as the motive for the murder.

Police urged those with information regarding the case to contact 019-2792095 or 07-2212999 to assist with investigations.