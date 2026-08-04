KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — Police have arrested a foreign composer on suspicion of assaulting and threatening a student at a local private higher education institution in a residential area in Sungai Besi here on July 11.

Cheras police chief ACP Mohd Rosdi Daud said the 39-year-old suspect was arrested during a raid on a unit at Razak City Residences by a team from the Cheras District Police Headquarters (IPD) Criminal Investigation Department (D7) at 1.51 am on July 26.

“The case is being investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code for voluntarily causing hurt and Section 506 of the Penal Code for criminal intimidation,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Rosdi said the suspect has been remanded until Aug 10 to assist in investigations, adding that the investigation paper is being finalised before being referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor. — Bernama