KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 4 — DAP’s Tony Pua has rejected alleged links to a tech company that secured a RM4.53 million contract with Tabung Haji (TH) in 2019, saying he held no shares in the firm at the time of the award.

The former Damansara MP said that he had sold his shares in Cyber Village Sdn Bhd (CVSB) back in 2007, FMT reported.

“I have absolutely nothing to do with the award (given by TH to CVSB),” Pua said..

The controversy emerged after copies of a contract agreement dated December 2019 surfaced.

The document, signed between CVSB and TH, tasked the company with providing online services for the pilgrim fund board, including the development of a mobile app and website.

The issue gained momentum when images circulating widely online appeared to list Pua as one of CVSB’s shareholders.

Adding to the friction, claims emerged that CVSB was owned by Silverlake Axis, a Singapore-based software company they alleged was controlled by non-Muslims, sparking debate over the appointment.

Addressing the controversy, Pua said CVSB is a market leader in Malaysia’s internet banking sector, suggesting the contract was awarded on merit.

“Silverlake Axis is a Malaysian company listed in Singapore,” he said.