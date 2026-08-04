SEREMBAN, Aug 4 — Three foreign labourers were killed while another was injured in a fight at Taman Linggi, Port Dickson, yesterday evening.

Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Alzafny Ahmad said his department received information from the public at about 4.15 pm about a fight involving Bangladeshi labourers who were colleagues at a plantation in the district.

“Upon receiving information, a police team from the Linggi police station rushed to the scene of the incident and arrested a fellow Malaysian man in his 40s who was suspected of being involved.

“The results of the initial investigation later led to the discovery of two more bodies in their 40s and 50s in the Sua Manggis plantation area, Linggi,” he said in a statement here today.

He said all the victims were confirmed dead due to serious injuries to several parts of the body, while another injured victim is receiving treatment at Rembau Hospital.

Alzafny said initial checks found that the suspect had no previous criminal record and was remanded for seven days by the Port Dickson Magistrate’s Court today and the case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder while the motive and chronology of the incident are still under investigation. — Bernama