PUTRAJAYA, Aug 4 — The former estate manager of a rubber sapling supply company in the Klang Valley has been detained by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on suspicion of misappropriating a sapling supply contract worth approximately RM8 million.

Sources said that the man in his 50s, who is suspected of embezzling the sapling supply contract intended for a subsidiary of a statutory body involved in the plantation sector, was arrested at 7:00 pm yesterday while present to give a statement at the MACC Headquarters here.

“Initial investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to have committed the act between 2015 and 2017. He is believed to have misappropriated the rubber sapling supply project across two plantation companies - subsidiaries of a statutory body - involving contracts worth approximately RM8 million,” the source said.

The individual is currently remanded for three days until August 6 after Magistrate Ezrene Zakariah granted the application made by the MACC at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court here today.

This remand order follows investigations by a special task force established to review and examine the findings of the Tabung Haji Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) Report, which was publicly disclosed via the official portal of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) on July 29, 2026.

Meanwhile, MACC Chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Abd Halim Aman, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and stated that the case is being investigated under Section 18 of the MACC Act 2009. — Bernama