SINGAPORE, Aug 4 — Forbes Asia today unveiled its 2026 Best Under A Billion list, featuring 200 of Asia-Pacific’s top-performing small and mid-sized listed companies, with the number of Malaysian firms on the list more than doubling to 19 companies.

In a statement today, Forbes Asia said that over half of Malaysia’s companies on the list benefitted from the country’s artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure boom.

“The small and mid-sized companies appearing on this year’s Forbes Asia’s Best Under A Billion list are successfully navigating the challenges of geopolitical tensions and volatile energy markets.

“The lineup is dominated by businesses that are in step with the fast-evolving tech sector and the global AI boom,” it said.

As in previous years, China accounts for the largest number of companies featured on the list at 28, followed by India at close second with 27.

Malaysia’s Southern Cable Group, a manufacturer of low- and high-voltage cables, made its debut on the list supported by the booming data centre industry, which contributed 15 per cent of its RM1.8 billion revenue in 2025.

The Best Under A Billion list spotlights 200 publicly listed companies out of 19,000 in the Asia-Pacific region with annual sales above US$10 million (RM40.9 million) and below US$1 billion.

According to Forbes Asia, software companies as well as suppliers of key electronic components and tools for semiconductors account for 25 per cent of those who qualified.

“Others are capitalising on the accelerating adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) and renewable energy by meeting the industries’ growing demand for specialised equipment and services,” it added. — Bernama