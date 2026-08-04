KUALA TERENGGANU, Aug 4 — A total of 222 motorcycles seized during the RXZ Members 8.0 programme last week have been returned to their owners after the issuance of summonses and completion of the required documentation.

Terengganu Police chief Datuk Mohd Khairi Khairudin said the handover process went smoothly and was completed in stages on Sunday and yesterday.

He said most of the seized motorcycles were not linked to any criminal cases, but were seized for road traffic offences such as modified exhaust systems, registration numbers that did not meet specifications, no side mirrors, no insurance coverage and no rear brakes.

“The motorcycle owners have admitted to the traffic offences they committed. They have also pledged not to repeat the same mistakes at future RXZ Members gatherings,” he said in a statement today.

Meanwhile, the Terengganu Road Transport Department (JPJ), in a separate statement, said it respected the interests and activities of the motorcycling community when they were carried out in an organised, responsible and law-abiding manner.

However, it stressed that safety and public interest must remain the priority in every large-scale motorcycling event, requiring a stronger safety culture among participants, organisers and relevant agencies.

“Terengganu JPJ takes seriously the statement by director-general Datuk Aedy Fadly Ramli regarding public complaints about some RXZ Members 8.0 participants who rode recklessly, causing congestion and endangering other road users.

“The department will continue to conduct firm, responsible and risk-based enforcement, particularly against safety-related offences, non-compliant modifications and dangerous riding behaviour, to ensure that every activity is conducted safely,” the statement said. — Bernama