SANDAKAN, Aug 5 — The Sabah Region 4 Marine Police Force (PPM) successfully cracked down on the smuggling of subsidised cooking oil to a neighbouring country in the area along Sungai Siguntur, Sibugal Besar here on Monday.

Sabah Region 4 Marine Police Force commander ACP Ahmad Amri Abd Rahman said three individuals were arrested in the 4.30 pm raid along with the seizure of a boat, a three-tonne lorry, and various brands of subsidised cooking oil worth RM160,469.

He said the smuggling case involving subsidised controlled goods was currently being investigated under Section 21 of the Control of Supplies Act 1961.

“Sabah Region 4 PPM will continue to intensify intelligence and enforcement operations to combat the leakage and smuggling of subsidised controlled goods,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He stressed that the enforcement authorities remain committed to ensuring that every form of leakage and smuggling is eradicated to protect the country’s interests and revenue.

According to Ahmad Amri, Sabah Region 4 PPM has recorded 95 cases under the Control of Supplies Act 1961 for the period from January to August 3 this year.

“Enforcement actions during the period also involved 91 arrests with a total value of seizures exceeding RM25 million,” he said. — Bernama