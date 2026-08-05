JOHOR BAHRU, Aug 5 — Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, Queen of Malaysia, yesterday said she plans to organise family programmes for the low-income (B40) community in Johor.

According to a post on the official Facebook page of Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, Her Majesty discussed the initiative during an audience with the wife of the Johor state secretary, Datin Siti Azizah Omar, at Istana Bukit Serene here.

The programmes are expected to be held in all districts through the collaboration of the Raja Zarith Sofiah Johor Foundation (YRZSNJ) and the respective district offices, it added.

“I hope to organise such programmes to give the B40 community an opportunity to spend quality time with their families and create lasting memories together,” Her Majesty said.

Also present were Johor Bahru district officer Mohd Masni Wakiman and his wife Nurul Asliza Salim; Segamat district officer Mohd Ezzuddin Sanusi and his wife Engku Noorwidainie Engku Aman; the wife of the Mersing district officer, Wan Nor Hanida Wan Ismail; and YRZSNJ chief executive officer Hishamuddin Abdul Rahim. — Bernama